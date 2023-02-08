Police officers have defended breaking into people's home following a call about a "brutal murder" which turned out to be a hoax.

Officers from Durham Police carried out armed emergency searches after a call was made by a man who said he had stabbed his friend.

It turned out the call had been made by a man, who is living in Germany, who has mental health issues. An investigation is underway.

A spokesperson for the force said the control room received a call at about 2pm on Monday 6 February from a medical practice in Gilesgate, Durham.

The operator said they had received a call from a man who claimed to have killed his friend. Listening into the phone call, the police control room heard the suspect repeat that he had stabbed a woman.

During the call, a woman could be heard breathing in the background and the call was treated with the "utmost urgency and credibility".

The medical centre operator kept the suspect on the line and managed to obtain the caller’s name and victim’s first name but was unable to get an address.

Durham Police said officers had "no option" but to head to area and start carrying out armed emergency searches linked to the victim's name.

Police said neither victim nor the suspect could be found and it was then discovered the suspect's number was registered to a man originally from Greece, now living in Germany, who has mental health issues.

The investigation was then handed over to Interpol, who were able to contact the woman who the man claimed he had stabbed. She was fit and well.

The suspect was also visited and an investigation is now underway.

Inspector Dave Clarke, from Durham City neighbourhood team said: “Since the incident, officers have received various complaints regarding damage to doors and whilst we apologise for the inconvenience this has caused, we cannot apologise for the way in which we responded.

“Whilst we were unable to verify the victim’s safety, it was absolute necessary to exhaust all enquires locally until we were satisfied that the victim was safe.

“Thankfully, the victim in this case had not come to any harm and the man is now receiving the help he needs.

“Officers are now making contact with all of the homeowners affected and are working with contractors to make these homes secure.”

