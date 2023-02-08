A pub owner has spoken of his "frustration" and "upset" after being told he may have to remove his £16,000 beach huts installed in the venue's garden during the pandemic.

Colin Curran, owner of The Farmer's Arms in Shadforth in County Durham, has launched a "Save our Sheds" campaign to try and garner support for the five multicoloured huts and seating area, built in the summer of 2020.

He did so amid relaxed planning restrictions in an attempt to make the pub more Covid-friendly.

Three years on, despite the huts continued popularity, Mr Curran is fearful he may have to take them down after submitting a retrospective planning application.

A decision is yet to be made, but a council planning officer told Mr Curran in December it was unable to support the application due to complaints from residents.

"It’s frustrating and upsetting," he said. "If we're made to take the sheds away, we’ll lose revenue and people could lose their jobs - especially with the price of gas and electricity bills at the moment."

Staff serving lunch to customers in the huts, which the pub landlord were popular with customers. Credit: The Farmer's Arms

The huts continue to see regular use and Mr Curran said vulnerable members of the community have come to see the dining area as a "safe space".

"We have two separate families with children with autism and they frequent them because it’s a safe space," he added.

"Families with elderly and vulnerable relatives also like them because they feel safer from Covid and whatever else."

Mr Curran alleges that in 2020 the council told him he would not have to remove the structures once the pandemic was over.

In an email seen by ITV News Tyne Tees, Durham County Council said they were "unable to support the application" due to noise and parking issues, citing an Environmental Health officer consultation and public objections.

A number of people have written to the council both in support of and objecting to the plans, with concerns raised about there being insufficient parking and too much noise.

On Thursday 2 February, Mr Curran launched the "Save Our Sheds" campaign encouraging pub goers to post their support for the application on the council's planning portal.

In response, Stephen Reed, Durham County Council's planning development manager, said: "A decision has yet to be made regarding this application.

"In line with the standard planning process, careful consideration will be given to all feedback received before a final decision is reached."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...