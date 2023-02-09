Former Lioness and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! winner Jill Scott has confirmed she will be playing in a charity football match in Sunderland.

The event, organised by the Bradley Lowery Foundation, will take place on 8 May and will see a whole host of celebrities taking part.

Singer James Arthur, Eastenders actor Danielle Harold and former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes are among those who will play.

In a Facebook post a charity spokesperson wrote: "We have another celeb @JillScott a person who needs no introduction has only confirmed for our charity football match

"This game is gonna be epic day, and guess what? Tickets are now on sale."

Sunderland-born Jill Scott was part of the England Lionesses side that won the Euro 2022 tournament.

She also won I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! last year and is due to be given the Freedom of the City of Sunderland, the highest honour the city can bestow upon an individual.

The proceeds of the charity match tickets will be going towards the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The foundation was set up in 2017 after six-year-old Sunderland A.F.C fan Bradley Lowery, lost his fight to Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer.

It aims to support families who are fundraising for treatment or equipment, which is not readily available or covered by the NHS. This includes all illnesses and conditions.

The charity match will be held at The Stadium of Light on 8 May and kicks off at 1pm.

