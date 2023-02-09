A man has been jailed after admitting to biting the head off a hamster on Christmas Eve.

Jamie Straugher was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protect animal following the incident in Darlington on 24 December.

The 20-year-old was accused of biting the head off the animal.

He was jailed after appearing at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 8 February.

Straugher, of no fixed abode, had been due to appear on Monday but did not attend court.

On Wednesday, he was jailed for 26 weeks and has been banned from keeping animals for 10 years. He was also told to pay £154.

He was also charged with failing to appear at court, for which he received no separate penalty.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...