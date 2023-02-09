A photograph of two Sunderland fans taken has been named as one of the best of 2022.

Photographer Eddie Keogh took the picture of the fans celebrating their side's first goal by Elliot Embleton during the play-off final match at Wembley last May.

The emotional pair are seen hugging each other during the match between the Black Cats and Wycombe Wanderers.

The picture was selected as the winning image in the "sport away" category at the British Press Photographers' Association (BPPA) Awards.

Two Sunderland fans celebrating a goal during the play-off match with Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley. Credit: Eddie Keogh

Paul Ellis, chairman of the BPPA, said: " It’s been another great year for The BPPA’s competition with an increase in the number of entries on last year and also the number of members of our association having their say as to who should be named as winners of each category. The quality of the images is absolutely first class."

