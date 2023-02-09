Police have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found in Blyth.

Northumbria Police received report of concern for the welfare of a man in the Bowes Court area of Blyth at 12:10pm on Thursday 9 February.

Officers are currently treating the man’s death as unexplained and are asking anyone with information to get in contact.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 12.10pm today (Thursday) officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a man in the Bowes Court area of Blyth.

“Emergency services attended the scene and found a man who was confirmed as deceased at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

“Officers are currently treating the man’s death as unexplained. An investigation has been launched and officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230209-0406.”

