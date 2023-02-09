A scam twitter account has posed as a sick children's charity to sell fake football tickets for Newcastle United vs Manchester United at Wembley.

The account - which poses as The Sick Children's Trust - suggests the money they receive will be used to take care of sick children.

The charity said it was "deeply alarmed" by the account and it is trying to get it removed from social media.

In another post the fake account said the money for tickets would be used to treat sick newly born triplets and used pictures of a real family which had previously been shared by the Sick Children's Trust.

On the fake account, which has the handle @TheSickCT, the post reads: "Wembley tickets for sale, We have singles of 2, each is £300 while £550 for the pair, 2 available seats together for £250 and 5 available seats together for £650.

"Newcastle end. Contact us to for resale."

The post even goes on to say: "We need it to take care of the sick children around. Thanks."

In another post the fake account also suggests the tickets for sale were from parents of sick children who were unable to attend the match. Credit: Twitter

The fake account also suggested that the tickets for sale were from parents who were unable to attend the match as they care taking care of their sick children.

The Sick Children's Trust has a strong presence in Newcastle. Two of its 10 "Homes from Home" are in the city, where parents can stay on hospital grounds while their children are being treated.

Crawford House supports the families of seriously ill children being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, and Scott House – opened by Alan Shearer and Ant and Dec in 2014 – supports families with children being treated at the Freeman.

The fake account claims that the money from the ticket sales will be used to treat newly born sick triplets. Credit: Twitter

A spokesperson for the charity said: "The Sick Children’s Trust has become aware of a Twitter account that is imitating our own.

"Using real-life stories and images lifted directly from our social media channels, the fake @TheSickCT account has been promoting an illegitimate fundraiser in our name.

"Not only are we deeply alarmed that our charity is being imitated on Twitter, but we are also horrified that the stories and images of real families, who were supported by us at the most difficult times of their lives, are being used to deceive for financial gain.

"We are doing everything in our power to get this Twitter page shut down and sincerely hope that nobody has been exploited by this attempted deception. We are extremely concerned about this situation and have reported it to the appropriate authorities.

"Please do not donate or send any money to this account, it is in no way connected or affiliated with our charity. Thank you."

It comes as police are urging football fans to remain vigilant around buying fake Carabao Cup final tickets online.

The match between Newcastle United and Manchester United will take place at Wembley Stadium on 26 February.

Since Saturday, when the first batch of tickets were released to Newcastle fans, police have been made aware of a handful of reports made to Action Fraud alleging fraudsters have been selling fake seats on social media and online.

Detective Inspector Phil Thoburn, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are aware that some football fans have already fallen victim to scams on social media and websites, with fraudsters encouraging payment upfront with a promise that tickets will be provided ahead of the game by post or in person.

“Sadly, many of these tickets have not materialised and a number of reports have been subsequently made to Action Fraud.

“Let me be clear, these people are despicable and are preying on those who are looking forward to enjoying the big game and trying every avenue to secure tickets.

“Please do not pay strangers for tickets – as it is highly likely to be a scam. We urge fans to be vigilant and not to part with money to these fake sellers.

“Please buy from official ticket selling outlets, where possible. If you are in any doubt, please walk away and report it.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...