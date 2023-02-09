A dispersal order is being put in place after a shocking video emerged of shoppers being held in a supermarket while youths smashed a window.

Police were called to the Morrisons shop at 7:06pm on Wednesday 8 February to reports of two youths throwing objects at the window.

Footage, which has been widely shared on social media, appears to show the children shouting abuse and spitting at security guards standing outside the shop in Berwick Hills, Middlesbrough, before the doors are closed.

The video of the incident was widely shared on social media

They then start banging the doors with a bin, before shattering the glass with a scooter.

Cleveland Police said officers have identified those believed to have been involved and inquiries are ongoing.

Middlesbrough mayor Andy Preston said was meeting with Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner about the issue.

A 48-hour dispersal order has been put in place in Berwick Hills. Credit: Cleveland Police

He added: "There’s been some great police work in Berwick Hills in recent weeks and things have improved - but looks like there are a handful of disgusting individuals left who need to be taught that crimes lead to punishment.

"I’m so sorry for the shop staff who have to put up with this."

A 48-hour dispersal order will be put in place from 3pm on Thursday 9 February, with officers patrolling the area to make sure it is adhered to.

Middlesbrough Neighbourhood Policing Team Chief Inspector, Wendy Tinkler said: “We won’t tolerate the behaviour of anyone who makes the lives of those living and working in the area a misery and we will deal with those responsible robustly.

“We have listened to concerns raised by residents and staff at the shopping area and have conducted a significant amount of work to deter youths from committing anti-social behaviour including a 48-hour dispersal order last month.

Police were called to Morrisons in Berwick Hills, Middlesbrough, to reports of youths throwing objects at the windows. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

“That work is ongoing with extra patrols in the community and partnership work with our local authority colleagues, children’s services and premises managers.”

A Morrisons' spokesperson said: "We have a zero tolerance policy on any abuse towards our colleagues and antisocial behaviour in our stores. We are working closely with the police to support them in their investigation."

The order gives officers the power to disperse groups of youths from a specified zone immediately for a period of 48 hours. Those who breach the order can be arrested.

Police are encouraging members of the public to speak with them about any issues or concerns they may have. People can contact Middlesbrough Neighbourhood Team by calling 101.

