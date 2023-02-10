Former Lioness Jill Scott has opened the first of 23 new grassroots football facilities named after the Euro 2022 winning Lioness squad.

It is hoped the pitches, being built in or around the hometowns of the winning players will inspire the next generation of female stars.

The ‘Jill Scott Pitch’ was unveiled in a ceremony at the Perth Green Community Centre in Jarrow alongside coaches and members of the local community who will benefit from the 3G pitch.

The new floodlit facility is just five miles from Jill’s hometown of Sunderland and will support the growth of female, disability and recreational football in the local area.

Jill Scott, MBE said: “It’s an absolute honour to have a site that will be used by so many people in the local community named after me in the place I used to play!

“Winning the Women’s EUROS was incredibly special and I hope, thanks to this recognition and funding from The Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation, this pitch will benefit Lionesses of the future.“

The Euro 2022 winning England women's side were the first English football team to win a major trophy since 1966.

The Government, Premier League and the Football Association’s Football Foundation have named grassroots facilities in honour of the squad's achievements.

They form part of national efforts to raise the profile of women’s football at the elite level and increase access and participation for women and girls at the grassroots level.

The FA’s Director of Women’s Football, Sue Campbell, said: “The England women’s team changed the landscape for the women’s and girls’ game when they lifted the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 trophy last year.

"The success of the team wasn’t just about lifting the trophy, it was also about changing the path for women and girls who want to or currently play football up and down the country.

“By 2024 The FA want to see 5,000 good-quality pitches added to the current number. With the Football Foundation, we are prioritising the areas and communities where these new pitches are most needed.

"This project allows us to provide more opportunities for people to play football across the region. Jill Scott has had an incredible career and no doubt inspired many people in her hometown to take up the game, so I’m sure the ‘Jill Scott pitch’ will be extremely popular.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “I’m delighted we are honouring Jill and the entire 23 woman squad as part of our £300 million investment in grassroots multi-sport pitches.

“The Lionesses thrilled the nation with their historic Euros victory, delivering the nation’s first major tournament win in more than 50 years.

“They have inspired a generation of women and girls to believe they too can achieve their dreams.”

