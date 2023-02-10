A 24-year-old man has been jailed after engaging in sexual chat online and organising to meet with a 13-year-old girl.

Sean Yearnshire from Newcastle contacted the 13-year-old via Snapchat in June 2022.

Messages found between the defendant and his victim showed that Yearnshire had agreed to meet up with her, with some text exchanges progressing of a sexual nature.

Detective Constable Patricia Brown, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost I would like to praise the victim and their family.

“They have shown huge courage in initially reporting Yearnshire’s grooming activity and then working alongside officers to help us gather all the necessary evidence in the case.

“I sincerely hope that his conviction in court offers them some comfort and a sense of closure following the ordeal."

The victim’s mother contacted Northumbria police after becoming aware of the messages.

After being arrested, in interview Yearnshire claimed the victim had told him that she was 19 and that he met her through the dating app Tinder.

However, messages recovered showed she had told him she was actually 13 and the victim had not been active on that particular app.

Yearnshire, 24, was charged with one count of sexual communication with a child and another of meeting a child under the age of 16 following grooming.

After pleading guilty to both charges at an earlier hearing, at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, January 20, Yearnshire, of Montague Street, Newcastle, was jailed for a total of 35 months.

He was also made subject of a sexual harm prevention order and will remain on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

Det Con Brown added: “Yearnshire knowingly and willingly manipulated his victim for purely selfish reasons with the aim of sexual gratification. We are pleased that he is now behind bars and has been made the subject of stringent orders which aim to curb any future offending.

“This case outlines the force’s fierce commitment to ensuring sexual predators who target vulnerable individuals online and through social media are rightfully brought to justice.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...