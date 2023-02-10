A man has died following a one-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Police were called to the scene in Trimdon Station, in County Durham, just before 5:30pm on Wednesday 8 February.

Paramedics also attended but the pedestrian - a man in his 70s - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who saw what happened on West Lane, Trimdon Station, to come forward.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Police's collision investigation unit on 101.

