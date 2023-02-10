The MP for Newcastle Central is calling on more trains to be put on ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

Chi Onwurah has written to the director of the train operator London North East Railway (LNER) to ask what they are doing to meet increased demand as thousands of fans head to Wembley.

The train operator said it is dealing with "unprecedented demand" and is running as many services as possible.

Ms Onwurah says she has been contacted by constituents to say they are finding it "impossible" to book trains for the weekend of the game.

It is the first league cup final Newcastle United have reached in 24 years.

Thousands are expected to travel to the capital to watch the Magpies take on Manchester United on Sunday 26 February.

In a letter Ms Onwurah said: "As you know Newcastle United are in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on 26 February. This is the first time Newcastle have been in a cup final since 1999.

"There is great excitement in the city with tens of thousands of fans planning on travelling to London. How disappointing it is therefore that there is not sufficient capacity on LNER for NUFC fans to travel quickly and safely."

The letter continued: "I am keen to understand what action is being taken to meet this demand? You cannot help but appreciate the importance of 'being there' for so many NUFC fans."

Ms Onwurah finished by saying "I do hope you are doing everything you can to facilitate that experience."

In response to the letter, an LNER spokesperson said: "We recognise this is a hugely important occasion for Newcastle United fans and we will be operating as many services as possible and carrying many thousands of fans.

"We advise that customers only travel on a booked service with a seat reservation. Following unprecedented demand, our services between Newcastle and London King’s Cross on 25 and 26 February are sold out.

"We continue to work with industry partners to look at ways of supporting fans to attend The Carabao Cup Final."

NUFC booked their place in the final after beating Southampton 3-1 on aggregate. The second leg of semi-final saw local boy Sean Longstaff score two goals early in the game.