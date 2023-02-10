A 77-year-old woman who died in a crash has been named by police.

Victoria Blair was involved in a collision with a van in a car park in Haltwhistle, Northumberland, on Friday 27 January.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died a week later, on Friday 3 February.

Northumbria Police named the woman, who is from the Haltwhistle area, today and released a photograph, issued by her family.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances around the collision and specialist officers continue to support the woman’s family.

Sergeant Andrew Ferguson, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, is continuing to ask for anybody who witnessed the collision, which happened shortly before 2:45pm in the car park in Holme Terrace, Haltwhistle, to come forward.

He said: “My thoughts, and those of my colleagues, are first and foremost with Victoria’s family and friends.

“Victoria’s family are understandably devastated by this tragedy and we are continuing to offer them support at this difficult time.

“We would continue to ask that the public respect their privacy as an investigation into the circumstances around the collision continues.

“While we have spoken with a number of witnesses to date, we would still ask that anyone who saw what happened, who has not yet spoken to police, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police via its website or call 101 quoting reference NP-20230127-0584. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

