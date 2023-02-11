Aid for victims of the Turkey Syria earthquake is continuing to be collected in Newcastle.

The Turkish Community Mosque on Grainger Park Road has received enough donations to fill more than 1000 boxes.

Much of the collection will be taken to airports in other parts of the country over the next few days and flown out to Turkey.

People have donated such things as blankets, warm clothes, children's items and food.

Mustafa Polat, from the Turkish Community Centre says: "People are nice, people are willing to help, it's amazing, an amazing feeling for us and all our aim is, if we can even touch one single person's life who is in need in the area, because we know the feeling and that's all we want."

People search a damaged building in Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey Credit: Kamran Jebreili/AP

Among those donating have been Tracey and Nick Peto, who said they'd decided to give after seeing the pictures of the destruction on television.

"Seeing people and children losing their families, we thought we'd bring some baby things and nappies and baby milk. I don't see why anybody wouldn't want to help really," said Tracey.

"It's the very least we can do." added Nick Peto.

More than 25,000 people are now known to have died in the 7.8 magnitude earthquake which struck on Monday, affecting southern Turkey and northern Syria.