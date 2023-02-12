Residents of a County Durham town were woken in shock to see several cars on their road ablaze in the early hours of Sunday 12 February.

Police were called to Milburn Street and Wilson Street in Crook just after midnight after locals reported multiple cars on fire.

Durham Police said 10 cars and the windows of some houses suffered fire damage as a result of the incident, which is being treated as arson.

Cars were completely destroyed in the fire Credit: Shaun Hope

Shaun Hope, whose daughter lives on Milburn Street, said his grandson was sleeping in a bedroom just above the car.

He said: "Someone could have been killed tonight. Absolutely gutted for them all.

"Just glad it wasn't a different story today for her and her neighbours."

Mr Hope says two of the cars damaged belong to his daughter.

The heat even damaged doors and windows nearby Credit: Shaun Hope

Durham Constabulary says an investigation has been launched and residents will see an increased police presence in the area while officers conduct their enquiries.

"Local neighbourhood teams are also patrolling the area to provide further reassurance to local residents", a spokesperson added.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time."

Anyone who can help should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 8 of February 12, or contact police online via 101 Live Chat at www.durham.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

