Investigations are continuing after 10 cars were set on fire in an arson attack in County Durham at the weekend.

Police were called to Milburn Street and Wilson Street in Crook just after midnight after locals reported multiple cars on fire.

Durham Police said 10 cars and the windows of some houses suffered fire damage as a result of the incident, which is being treated as arson.

Most of the cars which were destroyed in a suspected arson attack have now been removed. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

One resident told ITV Tyne Tees: "I saw the fire through the front window and I thought it was a fire on the front of the car from a battery or something.

"I came around the front and every car in the street was on fire. It was just black acrid smoke. The whole street was orange from the flames."

Footage shared on social media showed residents attempting to put out the blaze with buckets of water.

Video report by Kris Jepson aired Monday 13 February.

Inspector Ed Turner from Durham Police said: "This type of incident in Crook is very very rare, I've been in post now for five years and I've never ever seen something as dangerous, horrific and as malice as this.

"It's unfortunate that we do have incidents like this.

"We deal with these things very seriously. In relation to this attack, totally unacceptable and it will not be tolerated.

"It's widely reported that the police are very stretched at key times. We can't be on every street corner and we're grateful for the support that we get from the community and information is always acted upon."

Another spokesperson for Durham Police said: "An investigation is continuing after several cars were set on fire in Crook at the weekend. Police were called at 12:20am yesterday to reports of several cars on fire in Milburn Street and Wilson Street.

"Ten cars and the windows of several houses suffered fire damage as a result of the incident, which is being treated as arson. An investigation was immediately launched and residents will continue to see an increased police presence in the area while officers conduct their enquiries."

The remains of one of the cars destroyed by fire on Sunday 12 February. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

They added: "Local neighbourhood teams are also patrolling to provide further reassurance to local residents and several lines of enquiry are being followed. Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time."

