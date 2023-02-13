A family has paid tribute to a 73-year-old grandad who was killed after being hit by a car.

Pedestrian Raymond Ayre was involved in the collision in Trimdon Village, in County Durham on Wednesday 8 February.

He suffered fatal injuries after he was struck by a Volkswagen Golf in West Lane, shortly before 5:30pm.

He was treated by specialist paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours while collision investigators examined the area.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with sadness that we announce the death of our lovely dad and grandad, Raymie Ayre who sadly passed away following a tragic road accident last Wednesday.

“Rest in peace dad, you will be sadly missed by all of your family, many of your friends and the local community.

“We would like to thank everyone for your support and now ask to be left in peace to grieve.”

Police are continuing to appeal for dashcam footage from the area in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the collision investigation unit on 101 quoting incident number 317 of February 8.

