A man has died following a crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Darlington shortly after 7:10pm on Saturday 11 February.

A spokesperson for Durham Police said the collision in Freeman's Place involved a motorcyclist and a pedestrian.

Paramedics also attended but, despite their best efforts, the pedestrian died at the scene.

The rider of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where he remains.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anybody who may have any dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone who can help should call Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 397 of 11 February.

