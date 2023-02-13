A night club said it is working with police to create a "secure and enjoyable" experience as it closes for a month.

The Middlesbrough Empire will close from today, Monday 13 February until 15 March.

In a statement, the club said: “The venue will continue to work alongside Middlesbrough Council and Cleveland Police to maintain a secure and enjoyable environment for Teesside’s night clubbers and gig goers.

“We look forward to seeing you when we re-open our doors on Thursday 16 March, with many international names, events and dates confirmed for the year ahead.”

The closure comes five months after councillors ruled that the Middlesbrough nightclub should lose its premises licence for four weeks following a hearing in September.

Cleveland Police applied for a review of the licence after two violent incidents were linked to under 18s.

At the licensing hearing in September, the panel heard about a 19-year-old clubber who was stabbed in the back in the early hours of Sunday, May 1 at the venue.

Empire owner Ashley Wem has previously apologised for the attack, while Duncan Craig, who represented the club at the hearing, said it was a terrible incident but steps have been taken to improve.

The Corporation Road venue is one of the North East’s best-known clubs and has welcomed famous acts over the years including James Arthur, Arctic Monkeys and Kasabian.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...