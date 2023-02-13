A decision to move a school crossing patrol is putting children at risk, a parent has said.

The patrol was taken away from opposite Coatham C of E Primary School, in Coatham Road, Redcar in November, and moved to Mersey Road, to cover sickness, with the latter location deemed to be more of a priority.

The decision by Redcar and Cleveland Council has been criticised by many parents, with some refusing to let their older children cross the road unaccompanied.

In a previous e-mail exchange, Alison Barnes, the council’s cabinet member for children, told ward councillor Carl Quartermain that the local authority was struggling to recruit patrols and was having to juggle resources to cover busier locations.

Parents have been told by the school the existing lollipop lady who covered Coatham Road is to return next month.

However, there remains concern that a similar scenario may arise again, leaving parents and children to fend for themselves when crossing Coatham Road, with neither a pedestrian or zebra crossing also being in the immediate vicinity of the school.

Vicki Spall, who lives in nearby High Street West, and has two children at Coatham Primary, Eva, 10, and Henry, six, said parents were told the lollipop lady was to initially return after the Christmas holidays, but this never happened,

She said: “It has been suggested we don’t need the lollipop lady as the road isn’t busy enough.

“However, everyday the kids are at risk of accidents because there are no safe crossings around our school.

“The lollipop lady is the main source of safe access to the school and it reassures all the parents when she is there.

“She is fantastic, the kids know her well and trust her, and she has been there a long time.”

Mrs Spall, who works in community nursing, said parents were annoyed about the situation and it had affected youngsters who were previously able to cross the road independently with the aid of the crossing patrol.

She said: “My daughter who is in year six is now quite reluctant to go to and from school herself as she doesn’t have a safe crossing and it’s the same for a lot of children in the same year.

“Trying to prepare her for senior school, this has thrown a spanner in the works, as she would go to and from school twice a week, but she hasn’t been going at all on her own recently.

“You always have to make sure there is somebody around to help them safely across the road.”

The 34-year-old added: “I’ve seen parents in the middle of the road with their children and cars have come speeding down, only slamming their brakes on at the last minute.

“There have been plenty of near misses.

“It’s one of the main roads into the town centre, is used quite frequently and there are parking bays for residents to one side, which narrows the road and pedestrian vision.

“It’s quite a dangerous road to cross.

“We are concerned as parents that if our school has been targeted once, in terms of the lollipop lady being removed, then it will happen again and children will be at risk.

“The school is very understanding and aware of the situation, but they don’t have any say over what the council does.”

Sarah Dixon, whose ten-year-old son Billy goes to the school, said: “It’s been deemed that our crossing location isn’t busy enough and the council has said that to our school.

“If the Mersey Road patrol is off, our lollipop lady goes there.

“But why does one school have to lose out to cover another school?

“Are our children less important?”

Cllr Quartermain said Coatham Road had for a long time been dangerous with narrow stretches and pavement parking impeding pedestrians, and drivers “speeding up and down it unabated”.

A council spokesman confirmed the Coatham Road lollipop lady was due to return to her usual spot, although he did not give a date.

The council said in a statement: “Our school patrol officers are dedicated to ensuring the safety of our children and often build up excellent relationships with children, parents and schools.

“Due to serious illness a difficult decision was taken to temporarily move a school patrol officer from her usual school in Redcar, to provide cover on a busier road in the town, which serves three schools.

“The patrol officer who was ill, is expected to return shortly and will resume her duties at her original placement.

“We will ensure that all the affected schools and interested parties are kept informed.”

