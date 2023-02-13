Police investigating the reported rape of a woman who was picked up following a night out have released images of potential witnesses who may be able to help with inquiries.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of rape following the incident in Sunderland, which was reported to police on Sunday 12 February.

She told officers she was picked up at about 5:30am following a night out at 7Even nightclub.

It was reported the driver picked her up on Derwent Street before driving to the Hendon Beach area and raping her.

She was later dropped off outside her home address in a disorientated condition and police were later contacted.

An investigation is underway and the victim is being supported by specially-trained officers.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said extensive inquiries have taken place, including a review of CCTV.

Officers have made an appeal for the public’s help and have issued CCTV images of witnesses they would like to trace.

Leading the investigating, Detective Chief Inspector Shelley Hudson of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding department said: "This is an extremely difficult time for the victim, and I want to begin by praising her bravery in coming forward. We will continue to support her in any way we can.

“Our officers have been working tirelessly to identify the person responsible, carrying out a range of inquiries and we are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"A number of bystanders were captured on CCTV in the area of the taxi pick up and we are urging them to come forward and share any information they may have.

“We know the photo quality is very poor but believe if you were in the area at this time, you will be able to identify yourself.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant you fear it might be, could prove crucial in this case.”

DCI Hudson added: “We know incidents of this nature can cause concern in our communities and we will be continuing to carry out extra patrols to offer reassurance.

“We are committed to doing all we can to support the victim while bringing the person responsible to justice.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police via the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting reference NP-20230212-0554 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

