A 40-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with serious head injuries.

Emergency services were called to South Shields at about 4:15pm on Monday 13 February to reports of concern for a man.

A 54-year-old man had sustained a serious head injury in Brabourne Street.

He was taken to hospital, where he remained on Tuesday in a "critical but stable" condition.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 4.15pm yesterday (Monday) police received a report of concern for a man on Brabourne Street in South Shields.

“Emergency services attended the scene and found a man – aged 54 – who had sustained a serious head injury. He was taken to hospital and remains there in a critical but stable condition.

“An investigation was launched and a 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

“While inquiries are at an early stage, officers believe those involved were known to each other.

“A cordon is in place and an increased police presence remains in the area as officers carry out inquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230213-0861.

