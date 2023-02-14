A convicted drug dealer's car worth almost £50,000 has been seized by police after he was jailed for supplying high purity cocaine.

Jahangir Bararjani, 38, was sentenced to six years in prison at Newcastle Crown Court in April 2022 with a financial investigation launched.

It found that through his criminal enterprise, Bararjani had earned more than £313,000 in ill gotten gains.

The court heard how officers from Northumbria Police had found a shoebox containing less than a kilogram of cocaine at Barajani’s address, with a street value of up to £22,000. Alongside it were scales, bags and other paraphernalia.

He was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the illegal supply of narcotics and officers seized a number of items, including a Range Rover valued at £48,500, under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Following his conviction, financial detectives compiled a detailed investigation, which was put before the courts.

Evidence taken from Bararjani’s devices revealed he had earned more than £290,000 from his crimes.

In January 2023, the case was put before a judge who issued a Confiscation Order confirming total figure to be £313,832. The seized Range Rover, Bararjani's only remaining asset, was ordered to be sold.

The order will remain in place until full debt is paid, which means any future earnings or assets will be taken by the courts.

Following the hearing, Detective Chief Inspector Chris Riley, who runs the Force’s financial Investigation unit, said: “Thanks to the hard work carried out by our colleagues from CID, who uncovered evidence of Bararjani’s drug dealing, including a number of high value seizures, he was subsequently jailed.

“Our skilled investigators were then able to comb though his financial records, telecoms data and a whole host of other evidence – which they were then able to present before the courts showing that Bararjani has made a considerable amount of money from his illegal and shameful dealings.

“It is only right that we continue to go after criminals and strip them of every penny a life of crime has afforded them – it is not right that those who break the law are able to live in big houses or drive luxury cars purchased with ill-gotten gains.

“As part of Operation Sentinel, we will continue to pursue offenders after they’ve been convicted to make sure they are stripped of any assets their criminal antics have enabled them to acquire, under the Proceeds of Crime Act.”

