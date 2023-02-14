A council is considering making its car parks cashless and getting rid of its coin-operated machines.

Newcastle City Council is looking at making all of its ticket machines cashless, which it says will benefit a "majority" of people who prefer the system, and generate savings for the authority.

Councillor Jane Byrne, cabinet member for a connected, clean city, said: “With the vast majority of people preferring cashless payments due to its convenience and ease, we’re keen to see this service expanded to include all car parking in the city.

“Other local authorities have successfully migrated to cashless systems for parking or plan to, so Newcastle wouldn’t be out of step with other parts of the country.

"However, we do recognise that while the vast majority of our car park users will be pleased with the proposals, there are other groups who may be more impacted, such as older people and people with disabilities, and we have been engaging with these groups ahead of the consultation process."

What are the proposed changes?

The proposals would see all coin-operated machines gradually withdrawn and replaced with upgraded card-enabled ticket machines at every location in the city.

The check in check out service, which currently operates in eight car parks in the city centre, would be expanded to 40 car parks where there are no maximum stays.

Car parks with maximum stays and all on-street parking bays would see customers pay by card for pre-payment of time limited car parking charges. The PaybyPhone service, which currently operates in all car parks and some limited streets, will be expanded to cover the rest of the city.

Notices setting out the proposed changes and details on how people can respond will be published and displayed in car parks and on-street parking sites in the coming weeks. People have 21 days to submit comments.

If the changes go ahead, the council expects to introduce them early in 2023, with a roll out completed over a six-month period.

