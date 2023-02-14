One man has been arrested after several cars were set on fire in County Durham at the weekend.

The 42-year-old man was arrested in Sunderland on Tuesday 14 February on suspicion of arson. He is currently in custody.

Durham Police were called to Milburn Street and Wilson Street in Crook just after midnight after people reported multiple cars on fire.

Durham Police said 10 cars and the windows of some houses suffered fire damage as a result of the incident, which is being treated as arson.

Footage shared on social media showed residents attempting to put out the blaze with buckets of water.

Mobile phone footage from the scene.

One resident told ITV Tyne Tees: "I saw the fire through the front window and I thought it was a fire on the front of the car from a battery or something.

"I came around the front and every car in the street was on fire. It was just black acrid smoke. The whole street was orange from the flames."

Durham Police said 10 cars suffered damage as a result of the incident. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

The 42-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and assault.

Officers have been carrying out extra patrols in the area following the incident and will continue to do so.

Inspector Ed Turner, from Durham Police, said: “This was a horrific incident for residents and officers across all departments have been working around the clock to identify those responsible.

“We will continue to do everything we can to bring the perpetrators to justice and continue to appeal for anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 8 of February 12, or contact police online.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

