The family of a little boy from Gateshead have said they are "forever grateful" for the work of the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, after their son was given the all-clear from cancer.

Adam Bannister was supported in his treatment by the cancer charity that the former Newcastle United manager, Sir Bobby Robson, set up.

It comes as this weekend, the Newcastle icon would have celebrated his 90th birthday, after passing away from cancer in 2009.

7-year-old Adam Bannister has been given the all clear from cancer. Credit: Handout

Adam's mother Sarah Bannister said: “They were able to remove the tumour along with his kidney his appendix and his gall bladder and he’s now got a graft in his main blood line

"Thankfully as we’ve seen today Adam’s here to tell the tale.

"As a family it is the worst possible thing seeing your son poorly and physically not being able to do anything about it."

Ms Bannister said she is thankful to the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation who funded some of 7-year-old's treatment.

She said: “Even though he’s [Sir Bobby Robson] no longer with us he’s still, the man himself is still supporting many many families with cancer.”

The Foundation was set up by the former Newcastle Manager in 2008 following his own cancer diagnosis - with the aim of raising half a million pounds to help tackle cancer.

On opening the charity, Sir Bobby Robson said: ”We hoped that by June and July we would have had this money to get this centre centre up and running. It's bally needed in the North East and that’s the legacy that I want to play.”

The foundation has raised more than £18 million to date for cancer treatment.

Shola Ameobi, a former Newcastle United player, said: "He understood people he understood the power of what football could do for people.

"He really wanted to make sure that everything he did, everything that he fought for it wasn’t just for himself it was for countless others."

Steve Harper, also a former Newcastle United player said : “It’s scary to think he would have been 90 because he lives on.

"The charity and the incredible work it's doing right on our door step, he’d be rightly very, very proud of that.”

On Saturday, Newcastle United will celebrate Sir Bobby's memory ahead of their match against Liverpool.

