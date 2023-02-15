Angel of the North celebrates 25th birthday

An iconic North East landmark turns 25 today.

The Angel of the North was first erected on a hilltop at the head of the Team Valley in Gateshead on 15 February 1998 and has been visible from the A1 ever since, being seen by millions of motorists every year.

Designed by Sir Antony Gormley, the Angel quickly become one of the most recognisable landmarks in the North of England.

The sculpture is built on a former colliery pithead baths which was re-claimed and earmarked for a piece of public art in the 1990s.

Sir Antony Gormley then won a competition to design the sculpture in 1994.

10 Facts about the Angel of the North:

It is believed to be the largest angel sculpture in the world.

The total cost of The Angel of the North was £800,000.

There is enough steel in it to make 16 double decker buses.

Its 54 metre (175 foot) wingspan is almost the same as a Jumbo jet.

It is 20 metres (65 feet) high - the height of four double decker buses.

It will last for more than 100 years.

It weighs 200 tonnes - the body 100 tonnes and the wings 50 tonnes each.

It will withstand winds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Below the sculpture, massive concrete piles 20 metres deep will anchor it to the solid rock beneath.

It is made of weather-resistant Cor-ten steel, containing a small amount of copper.

