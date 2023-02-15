A cocaine dealer who made almost £200,000 in drug money has been ordered to pay back just £2,500.

Liam Friar was jailed for 31 months last year after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

His case was back in Newcastle Crown Court to decide what would happen to the money made through the criminal enterprise.

The court heard the 24-year-old benefitted from around £199,833 but his available assets amount to a car worth £2,500, which is the figure he must pay back within three months or face an extra two months in jail.

If he is ever to come into money in the future, he would be made to pay more of the outstanding amount.

In October Friar was caught when police stopped a car and the demeanour of the woman in the driving seat led officers to think she was possibly on drugs, prompting a search.

Passenger Friar was found to have £1,300 cash and a small bag containing white powder residue.

When he was searched in custody, police found nine bags of cocaine in his shoe, weighing 3.9g. At his home, £3,450 of cash was recovered from a bedside table, as well as an expensive watch.An examination of his phone revealed a debtors list of 18 people he was dealing to and WhatsApp messages showing he had been selling drugs.

Between January 2020 and July 2021, £86,122 went into his three bank accounts, despite him having no legitimate means of income.Friar, of Meadow Garth, Belford, Northumberland, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and was jailed for 31 months.

When interviewed by the probation service, he admitted having been dealing for four years.Judge Christopher Prince, at Newcastle Crown Court, said: "It doesn't require me to lecture you on the impact cocaine has on users.

"You were personally profiting from the sales you were making from such a dangerous, illegal drug."Richard Bloomfield, mitigating, said Friar was immature and references speak highly of him. He added: "It was about funding his own abuse. He was gambling at the time and needed money to pay for his drugs.

"He shows remorse at what he has done and is of previous good character before this."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...