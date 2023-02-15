The mother of a man who died a year after he was violently beaten by a drug addict over a £20 debt has said her family has been devastated by his loss.

Mark Robinson, 40 was attacked in a friend's flat in Redcar at the end of July 2020. He never recovered from the life-changing injuries he suffered and died just over a year later in August 2021.

Ray Whincup, 36, was jailed for 10 years on Wednesday 15 February after pleading guilty to manslaughter during his trial at Teesside Crown Court.

He had been standing trial for murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday 14 February.

The court heard Whincup had attacked Mr Robinson, who lived in Guisborough and was a long-term drug addict, in the flat in Station Road, Redcar over a £20 debt, after a night of drug-taking and drinking.

After the sentencing, Mr Robinson's mum, Gillian Harrison, said: “Regardless of the indictment we all know that had it not been for the medical treatment Mark received on 28 July 2020, he would have died that morning in Station Road having suffered traumatic brain injury because of a vicious, sustained and unprovoked assault from Raymond Whincup. "

Ray Whincup has been jailed for 10 years for the manslaughter of Mark Robinson Credit: Cleveland Police

Ms Harrison added: “I struggle to put into words how this has devastated our family. Mark was so much more than a good, decent man who deserved to live and enjoy his life. As a family we will never forget him, we will celebrate his life and we will always love him and miss him so very much.

“We would like to express our profound gratitude to the team from Cleveland Police who have worked tirelessly to secure this conviction.

"I would also like to add our thanks to the CPS and to the prosecution team - and we would also like to thank our support worker from victim support who has been with us every step of the way.

"No matter what sentence Raymond Whincup received, as a family we serve a life sentence without Mark.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Helen Barker said: “First and foremost my thoughts remain with all Mark’s family as they continue to live with the devastating impact of losing their beloved son, brother and uncle.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to their dignity in the most difficult of circumstances – throughout the investigation and the entire court process.

“This was a lengthy and very complex investigation however the dedicated enquiry team never lost sight of their aim of achieving justice for Mark.

"Nothing can bring Mark back, but I hope today’s result brings a degree of comfort to his family and I wish them well for the future.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...