Sunderland fans had the last laugh after American actor Will Ferrell's warning that they would experience "tears of sorrow" during the clash with QPR ended in a Black Cats victory.

The Anchorman and Elf star sent the tongue in cheek warning ahead of the match between Sunderland and QPR.

Tony Mowbray's side beat QPR 3-0 in the match at Loftus Road to keep their play-off aspirations alive.

Speaking to QPR's official twitter account, Ferrell said: "Sunderland, ah the tears of sorrow you're going to experience tonight. Dripping down your face into your mouth, drowning you in sorrow. I can only imagine."

Sunderland fans were gleeful on social media after his prediction came to nothing.

@blackcatmichell replied: "Oh dear. Hope Will Ferrell hasn’t choked on his tears."

@RyanRiley92 added: "These are tears of joy dripping down in to my mouth will. But you are a legend. Hopefully you lot sort it out QPR."

And @JammieSafc said: "Yea there was tears of laughter mate."

Ferrell has been at a number of games across the UK over the past week or so. The American was at Wrexham and had a pre-match pint with fans before taking in their game against Wealdstone.

