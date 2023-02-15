Sunderland fans have last laugh after Will Ferrell predicts 'tears of sorrow' in QPR clash
Sunderland fans had the last laugh after American actor Will Ferrell's warning that they would experience "tears of sorrow" during the clash with QPR ended in a Black Cats victory.
The Anchorman and Elf star sent the tongue in cheek warning ahead of the match between Sunderland and QPR.
Tony Mowbray's side beat QPR 3-0 in the match at Loftus Road to keep their play-off aspirations alive.
Speaking to QPR's official twitter account, Ferrell said: "Sunderland, ah the tears of sorrow you're going to experience tonight. Dripping down your face into your mouth, drowning you in sorrow. I can only imagine."
Sunderland fans were gleeful on social media after his prediction came to nothing.
@blackcatmichell replied: "Oh dear. Hope Will Ferrell hasn’t choked on his tears."
@RyanRiley92 added: "These are tears of joy dripping down in to my mouth will. But you are a legend. Hopefully you lot sort it out QPR."
And @JammieSafc said: "Yea there was tears of laughter mate."
Ferrell has been at a number of games across the UK over the past week or so. The American was at Wrexham and had a pre-match pint with fans before taking in their game against Wealdstone.
