Three people have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash on the A19.

Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway near the Parkway Interchange, near Thornaby, on Teesside, just before 7pm on Tuesday 14 February.

A Toyota Auris and Audi A3 were involved in the collision.

Cleveland Fire Brigade had to cut one person out of a car and the Great North Air Ambulance was dispatched to help transport people to hospital.

A 27-year-old woman suffered possible fractures to her back and shoulder. The woman and two men aged 22 and 35 who were travelling in the Toyota were taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed while the incident was dealt with and has since reopened.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called shortly before 7pm this evening to reports of a road traffic collision on the A19 at the junction of the A174 in Thornaby.

"We dispatched three ambulance crews, two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team, a clinical team leader and an officer, and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service.

"Three patients were taken to James Cook Hospital for further treatment."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have dash cam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 23029242.

Footage can also be uploaded here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-a19-collision

