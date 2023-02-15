A yellow weather warning has been issued for the north of England, as gales could reach up to 70mph.

The Met Office warning is in place between 6am and 6pm on Friday 17 February, and covers the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.

On its website, it says: "A period of very strong winds may develop through Friday morning, before slowly easing into Friday evening.

"Winds will be strongest over, and immediately to the east of high ground, with gusts of 50-60 mph.

"Gusts as high as 70mph are possible, particularly for some of the more exposed trans-Pennine routes. High-sided vehicles may be particularly impacted."

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning across North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire. Credit: Met Office

Northern Powergrid, which powers 3.9 million homes and businesses in the affected area, says it is preparing teams to provide support if needed.

It said the weather does have the potential to cause damage, so power supplies could be affected.

