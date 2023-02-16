A teenager has turned his love of music into a career after being bullied at school.

Zak, 14, from Crook, in County Durham, battled bullying at school and is now home-schooled where his musical talent has been nurtured.

The up-and-coming singer's music is produced by Mercia Records, distributed by Sony and his Christmas single streamed over 100,000 times.

Credit: Mike Krompass & Dan Taylor / Mercia Records

Richard Hull, Zak's father, said: "Zak lives, sleeps and breathes music. Performing on stage is where Zak is definitely most comfortable."

Since the age of two Zak's passion for the stage has been evident and as well as singing he also plays the drums.

He has been working with song-writers and music producers, Mike Krompass and Dan Taylor at their Sheffield studio and his single My Girl is due out on 24 March.

Zak's debut album will follow later this year and is set to be distributed by Sony music.

Zak feels his personal experiences of being bullied enable him to offer guidance to others around bullying, online cyber safety and overall mental health.

Alongside his dad, he is currently touring schools and as well as performing his music he brings with him an important anti-bullying theme.

Video report by Jonny Blair

Zak offers advice to his fellow teens and said: "If you feel you are going through a hard time, or getting bullied or you have a mental health issue, you need to ask for help.

"Feeling sad and feeling down when you've got a mental health issue - that's completely normal."

He added: "I've experienced bullying because of what I do. So I am very passionate about spreading that message.

"Even if I can motivate someone to ask for help if they're experiencing bullying or even if I can get a message to the bullies to say what they're doing isn't nice. I hope it's beneficial and it helps someone."

Zak's music manager, Danni McCabe of Base Culture in Barnsley, said: "Zak is an upcoming artist to watch. He’s talented and passionate about creating new music for his generation.

"When on stage it’s really important to Zak, to be able to connect with his peers about issues that they relate to and the school tour he is currently on, has allowed him to be able to do that.

"It has been an incredible experience for him, and the students have loved his music."

Rising teen star Zak hopes to help others with his anti-bullying campaign as he takes his music and his message around schools. Credit: Jason Allison Photography

During a recent appearance at Highfield Middle School in Prudhoe, head teacher Richard Oades said: "We're doing a lot of work in school to promote positive mental health at the moment.

"Since the covid pandemic in the last few years, like a lot of schools, we've seen a lot of children who need support with their mental health.

"We're holding assemblies to raise awareness and break down any stigmas that exist."

Zak is passionate about this project and said: "I hope that I can help someone in a certain way. I get messages online from people saying they saw me in their school.

"They enjoyed my music but they also enjoyed my talk. And that just makes you feel good inside."

