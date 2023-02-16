A man is missing after being found guilty of child sex offences.

Mark Tilley, 60, was charged with multiple counts of raping and indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 14. The offences happened in the 1990s.

Shortly before lunch on Thursday 16 February, the jury found Tilley guilty of all six charges.

The former company director failed to appear at Teesside Crown Court.

Police are urgently trying to find the 60-year-old, who is thought may have headed towards the North Yorkshire area, and say they are extremely concerned about his welfare.

Issuing an appeal to trace him, police described Tilley as 5ft 5” to 5ft 6” tall, of slim build and was last seen wearing crocs, black tracksuit bottoms and a grey hooded top.

A police spokesperson said he may be travelling in a black Mercedes c180 and may have headed towards the North Yorkshire area. The registration of the vehicle is M777 MYT.

They added: "Officers are extremely concerned for his welfare and would ask anyone who may know of his whereabouts or anyone who may have sighted the vehicle heading into the south of Cleveland or the North Yorkshire area to contact them as a matter of urgency on 101, quoting incident number 030311."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...