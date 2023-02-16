The trial date for a man accused of the murder of a schoolgirl who was stabbed to death 30 years ago has been confirmed.

Nikki Allan was seven-years-old when she was found stabbed in a derelict building after going missing leaving her grandparents' flat in Sunderland in October 1992.

Her body was discovered inside a derelict building by a neighbour who was helping the police search for her.

David Boyd, of Chesterton Court, Norton, Stockton-on-Tees, has denied her murder during a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court last year.

The 54-year-old was back at the same court today.

The trial is due to start on 20 April.

Boyd was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...