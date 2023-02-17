A horse has died after two were spotted running loose on a busy main road during the morning rush hour.

Both horses collided with vehicles on the Coast Road, near Battle Hill, on Friday 17 February.

One of the animals was killed and the second is receiving veterinary treatment.

A driver also suffered minor injuries after being trapped in one of the vehicles.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 6:45am today (Friday), police received a report of two horses loose on the westbound carriageway of the Coast Road near the Battle Hill slip road in North Tyneside.

“It was reported both horses had come in collision with vehicles, with one driver becoming trapped in a vehicle with reported minor injuries.

“Emergency services attended the scene, however one horse had already sadly died of injuries sustained during the collision. The second horse is receiving veterinary treatment.

“The road is currently closed to allow for the animals and vehicles to be moved. Police and partners are on scene assisting with traffic diversion.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area where possible and find alternative routes as traffic is currently at a standstill to Billy Mill in North Tyneside.”

