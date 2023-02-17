Police say a room where hundreds of cannabis plants were found was so hot officers were unable to remain in there.

The cannabis farm, valued at about £700,000, was found in Hartlepool on Thursday 16 February.

Officers described it as a "commercial-sized" cannabis farm, with an "extremely dangerous" electrical set up.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "There was an extremely dangerous electrical set up inside of the premises, with a room so hot that officers couldn’t remain in there. This particular room can be clearly seen on a heat map shown on police drone footage."

Electrical specialists were called in to make the premises safe before officers were able to enter the building, strip the farm and remove the plants.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Officers raided an address on York Road in the town early on Thursday.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and was due in court.

