A man has appeared in court following a fatal crash which killed a pedestrian.

James Mitchell, who was arrested after being released from hospital, was involved in the collision on Darlington on Saturday 11 February.

A pedestrian died after being hit by a motorbike on the B6279 in Freeman's Place.

Mitchell was being treated in hospital following the crash and was charged on Thursday 16 February with causing death by dangerous driving.

Mitchell, of Killinghall Street, Darlington, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court on Friday 17 February.

The 27-year-old did not enter any pleas but was remanded into custody and is next expected to appear at Teesside Crown Court on 17 March.

