A man who killed a man in a one punch attack has been jailed for his manslaughter.

William Longworth assaulted Noel Reynolds as he was walking in the Balkwell Avenue area of North Shields on 10 December 2021.

The 37-year-old, from South Shields, was taken to hospital, where he remained in an unresponsive state, until he died on 3 January 2022.

Longworth, 37, of Gunerton Place, North Shields, was arrested in connection with his death and later charged with manslaughter and preventing the course of justice.

He pleaded guilty in September last year and on Friday 17 February, a judge at Newcastle Crown Court sentenced him to a total of six years and nine months behind bars.

Longworth’s partner, Marie Office, also 37, of the same address, was also arrested in connection with the offence and charged with perverting the course of justice.

She also pleaded guilty and was today handed a nine-month-long sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police’s major investigation team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Noel and we will continue to offer his family specialist support while they to attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

“No sentence will ever bring him back but I hope today’s sentence offers Noel’s family some semblance of justice.”

She added: “I also hope this sentence is a stark warning to all those who think engaging in violence is ever the answer – a single punch can cause so much devastation and even be deadly.

“That one decision could ruin a lot of lives, including your own and create a ripple effect of misery.”

