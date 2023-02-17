The A1(M) is closed after two vehicles overturned.

Highways England has put diversions in place following the incident on the southbound carriageway in County Durham.

The road is closed between junction 60 (Bradbury interchange) and junction 59 (Newton Aycliffe).

Durham Police are in attendance.

Motorists are being warned to take care due to the strong winds caused by Storm Otto.

A diversion route is in place:

Exit the A1M southbound at J60, take the 3rd exit at the roundabout onto the A689.

Travel westbound on the A689, turning left onto the A167 as the Eden Arms Hotel, Rushyford.

Travel south on the A167 passing through Aycliffe Village.

Cross straight over the roundabout at Hill House Farm and re-join the A1M using the 3rd exit at J59.

An overturned vehicle was also causing disruption on the A1 in North Yorkshire.

