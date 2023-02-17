Sunderland man charged with arson after cars destroyed in County Durham

A man has been charged after several cars were destroyed in Crook, County Durham, at the weekend.

The 39-year-old from Sunderland was charged with ten counts of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered on Friday 17 February.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court tomorrow (18 February).

It follows an incident on Milburn Street and Wilson Street shortly after midnight, where ten cars were pictured in flames. Some houses suffered fire damage as a result.

A 42-year-old man arrested on Tuesday 14 February on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and assault remains on police bail.

Detective Sergeant Claire Callaghan, of South Durham CID, said: "The innocent residents have understandably been left shaken by this horrific incident and officers across all departments have worked tirelessly on the investigation.

“I want to thank the residents for their patience whilst we carried out our enquiries."