A warning has been made after bottles of morphine sulphate and diazepam were stolen from a pharmacy by a suspect who broke in during the early hours of the morning.

Police said the drugs were stolen from a pharmacy in Morpeth during a break-in at about 1:30am on Friday 17 February.

Significant damage was caused to Health Hut pharmacy, in Abbey Meadows, and 10 small bottles of morphine sulphate taken, along with four boxes of diazepam each containing 28 tablets.

The suspect, who caused about £3,000 worth of damage to the entrance door and window, then left the area.

An investigation has been launched – and officers are now warning people against taking the medication if found in their possession.

Superintendent Kevin Waring, of Northumbria Police, said: “An investigation has been launched with a number of enquiries ongoing to identify the suspect involved.

"A significant amount of damage was caused at the premises, estimated at around £3,000, as well as a haul of prescription drugs being stolen.

“We are now appealing for information – and warning the public against taking the medication if found in their possession.

“Unless you have been properly prescribed medication via your doctor or pharmacy, you can never be sure what substances contain and the impact they could have on you.

“It is important that any medication found is disposed of safely and not left in public – it can be taken in to a nearby police station.”

Anyone who finds drugs in the community is asked to contact Northumbria Police via its website or by calling 101. If you have information which could assist officers investigating the burglary, please quote reference number: NP-20230217-0055.

