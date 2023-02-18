Emergency services are attending a serious multi-vehicle collision near Thirsk.

North Yorkshire Police say the A168 is closed in both directions at Thornton Le Street, sdue to the accident between the St Leonard Church turnoff and the B1448 at Northallerton Road.

Road closures and diversions are in place following the accident and the public is asked to avoid the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision please call 101 quoting reference NYP-18022023-0147.

