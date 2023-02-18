A man from Middlesbrough has been given a good neighbour award from the council for taking not one, but more than 80 of his neighbour's bins out every week.

Harry Lane who lives on Astonbury Green has been has been carrying out the selfless act for more than 10 years.

The 53-year-old's efforts have led to him being named the latest recipient of a Middlesbrough Council Good Neighbour Award.

Neighbours came along to help Harry celebrate the award including his wife Debbie, 45.

His award was presented to him by Middlesbrough Council’s Executive Member for Community Safety Councillor Tony Grainge.

One of those who nominated him, Ian Moran, said: “This man Harry is such an inspiration to not just the green we live on but the full estate.

“Harry not only reminds everyone on the Easterside social page of which bins are due out but come rain snow or sun he takes every single bin out on Astonbury every single week without fail and once emptied by the bin men puts everyone’s bins back.

“I’m not talking just four bins but over 80 bins every single week. He also does a lot for charity with his wife Debbie. He has recently been taking everyone’s scrap from there house on a trolley and disposing it in a proper way to help people get rid of it.

“This man would help anybody. He has been known to take people to appointments if taxis are running late or haven’t turned up. He really deserves some sort of recognition. Everyone on Easterside knows Harry for who he is.”

Harry, who is dad to Ciaran, 18, and Niamh, 14, said: “I love Easterside and I love helping people.

"It’s great to be given the award and nice that so many people came out. It’s fantastic.”

Councillor Grainge said: “Harry is a great guy who does a lot for the community andthis Good Neighbour Award is set up for people like him who look after othersclose to them. He’s the perfect example.”

