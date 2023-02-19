Man appears in court charged with arson after cars destroyed in County Durham

A man has appeared in court following several car fires in a County Durham town.

Police were called to Milburn Street and Wilson Street in Crook just after midnight on 12 February after locals reported multiple cars on fire. Durham Police said 10 cars and the windows of some houses suffered fire damage as a result of the incident, which is being treated as arson.

Some of the damage caused to one car by the incident Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Paul Reay appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 18 February, after being charged with ten counts of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, last night.

The 39-year-old, from Sunderland, did not enter any pleas and was remanded into custody.

He is next expected to appear at Durham Crown Court on 20 March.

