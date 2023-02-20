An appeal has been made for witnesses after a woman in her 70s died in a crash at the weekend.

The collision in Stainton Way, in Coulby Newham, involved a white Volvo XC40 and silver Nissan Micra and happened at 11:08 on Sunday 19 February.

The driver of the Nissan Micra - a 78-year-old woman - died at the scene, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police said.

The road was closed for several hours on Sunday.

Officers investigating the collision are asking witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has any dashcam footage of either vehicle around the time of the collision, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.

