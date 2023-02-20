A pigeon that ended up 4,000 miles from home after getting lost on his way back from a race has had a children's book written about his story.

Bob the homing pigeon set off in a race from Guernsey in the Channel Islands last year and was expected home in Gateshead within eight to 10 hours.

Weeks later owner Alan Todd received an email to say that Bob was thousands of miles away in an animal shelter in Alabama.

Now a children's story book has been made about his unusual story, which made headlines last year.

Mr Todd said: "With all the media attention when I brought Bob back, a lot of people were saying there's got to be a book or film or something in this.

Bob the pigeon after his return to the North East with owner Alan Todd. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"I went to Tenerife last September and I was speaking to my friend Tony Race, who actually wrote the book, about what he thought.

"He sent me a few ideas, and then we just decided to go with it.

"He's done all the illustrations himself - he's done a brilliant job."

The illustrated story book features pictures of landmarks from around Bob's home in the North East, including the Angel of the North.

He added: "We've tried to make it as local as possible because pigeon racing in the North East is quite a big sport."

The book tells the true story of Bob's adventure - though Mr Todd has had to guess part of the story.

He said: "I think that's what's getting on everybody, it is a true story.

"Obviously we had to make a little bit up about the boat because we don't fully know that he ended up on a ship but I would say I'm 99% sure he went on a ship.

"He couldn't have flown 4,000 miles in 16 days - it's just impossible."

Bob the pigeon is now retired from racing and will be used for breeding. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Mr Todd now plans on distributing the book to schools around the North East - and if it proves a success a second could be in the pipeline.

As for Bob, his racing days are over because of a damaged wing. He will be used for breeding.

Mr Todd said: "You wouldn't recognise him now. Last time you saw him he was down in the dumps and dirty and he had no weight but now he's beautiful. He's got his colours back and his size back.

"He'll not race anymore so all he'll do is breed a couple of youngsters every year.

"There will be some little Bob eggs shortly."

