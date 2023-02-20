Officers investigating a sexual assault inside a bar have release pictures of two men they would like to identify.

The incident was reported to have happened at Hoochie Coochie, in Newcastle, between 11pm and midnight on Saturday 8 last year.

A woman reported a man had sexually assaulted her by touching her while she was in the Pilgrim Street venue.

Northumbria Police said staff at the venue had asked the man to leave the premises.

The woman and her partner later left the bar to see that the offender was stood outside in the company of a second man.

The second man is then reported to have punched the woman’s partner, knocking him to the pavement and leaving him with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

Officers have today (Monday 20 February) released images of two men they would like to speak in connection with both assaults.

They were both in the area at the time the offences were committed and may be able to assist police with their inquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with any information should contact police via the force's website or by calling 101 and quoting either 128539K/22 or 119982S/22.

