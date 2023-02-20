Plans have been put forward to increase the capacity for spectators at FC Hartlepool to enable them to compete at a higher level.

A range of improvements have been lodged to improve facilities at Grayfields Sports Pavilion in Jesmond Gardens.

The application to Hartlepool Borough Council seeks to provide two covered stands, one with 100 seats and another with terraces allowing up to 60 people to stand, along with turnstiles.

Chris Murray, from FC Hartlepool, which leases the site from the council, submitted the plans, with proposals also including building a first floor terrace at the site's clubhouse, installing six floodlights and three flag poles.

A planning statement, submitted as part of the application, said: "The overall improvement to facilities will allow the team to compete in the Northern League which will in turn bring larger clubs to the area.

"Improvements to the clubhouse will encourage use of the building for social functions associated with football teams and matches.

"The promotion to the Northern League would increase the sporting networking opportunities for this grassroots club as well as potential access to funding for further investment in the facilities."

It added this would also provide a boost to local businesses, such as shops and services, while jobs for various trades would be created during the construction phase.

Documents describe the development as "visually attractive" and of "high-quality design", aimed at supporting the aspirations of the council to improve the site's facilities.

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals in April.

