Viewers of the crime drama Vera were surprised to see a familiar face in an unfamiliar setting when the Tyne Tees weatherman cropped up in the programme's latest episode.

It did not take Vera Stanhope-esque powers of perception to spot Ross Hutchinson forecasting an ominous storm at the beginning of the season 12 finale, The Darkest Evening.

When the programme's producers found themselves in need of a scene-setter for the make-believe Storm Alonso, they decided to look no further than the weatherman who covers Northumberland in real life.

"When the team approached me to come up with a weather forecast for the episode I absolutely jumped at the chance- although I am now worried about being typecast," he told an ITV colleague on the morning after his fictional debut.

"Vera is such a stand out show on ITV and it is always great fun spotting the North East locations, so to now be a (small) part of that is amazing.

"I think the best thing though is the number of messages my mum is getting off her friends who spotted my brief cameo."

Ross, who has been presenting the Tyne Tees weather for 10 years, is more accustomed to featuring towards the end of a programme.

But on Sunday night his dulcet tones were heard within the first two minutes - his forecast foreshadowing the mysterious disappearance of a young mother.

Based on the Vera Stanhope novels written by crime writer Ann Cleeves, Vera first aired in 2011 and every season has averaged over six million UK viewers.

The date for its return with season 13 has not yet been set.

